Priyanka Chopra welcomes 2021 with hubby Nick Jonas, hopes it will make everything better

Global star Priyanka Chopra greeted fans with New Year wishes with husband and American singer Nick Jonas on Friday (local time).

Treating her fans with the first picture of 2021, Chopra posted a delightful picture with Jonas on Instagram which captures them twinning in black while striking a pose for the camera.

The self-clicked snap that features the 'Fashion' star sporting dashing 2021 themed customized glasses managed to gather more than six lakh likes within a few hours of being posted.

Chopra wrote, "Let's gooooo! Happy new year everyone! Can't wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better..", using a finger crossed and red heart emoticon.