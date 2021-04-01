Priyanka Chopra wears Rs 4.4 lakh maxi dress to enjoy some sunshine in London

Priyanka is set to star opposite British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios’ upcoming thriller series "Citadel".

Recently, pictures of the two stars performing an intense action sequence surfaced on social media.

Amazon Studios plans to start a multi-series franchise with "Citadel" and local productions will be simultaneously made in Italy and India. It has announced another production in Mexico.

Priyanka and Richard will headline the US version which is being called the "mothership" of the project.

Described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre", "Citadel" will be executive produced by "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers.

Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series "Quantico", has featured in films such as "Baywatch" and "Isn't It Romantic". She was last seen in Netflix's "We Can Be Heroes" and "The White Tiger" adaptation, which also scored an Oscar nomination.

Besides "Citadel", PC will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse. She is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also has a role in "The Matrix 4".