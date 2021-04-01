Priyanka Chopra wears Rs 4.4 lakh maxi dress to enjoy some sunshine in London

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in the United Kingdom for the shooting of her upcoming film “Citadel” recently posted a picture enjoying some rare sunshine.
Taking to Instagram, the former Miss World jumped in the air like a ballerina as she flaunted her yellow maxi dress and wrote, “Sunshine hits differently these days.”
Priyanka’s not so simple dress by Emilio Pucci is a lightweight silk-georgette composition, embellished with a scattering of wispy feathers and finished with a self-tie waist belt that can be styled into a bow at the front of the body.
The gorgeous ensemble costs a whopping USD 6,085 (Rs 4.45 lakh approx.).
Priyanka is set to star opposite British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios’ upcoming thriller series "Citadel".
Recently, pictures of the two stars performing an intense action sequence surfaced on social media.
Amazon Studios plans to start a multi-series franchise with "Citadel" and local productions will be simultaneously made in Italy and India. It has announced another production in Mexico.
Priyanka and Richard will headline the US version which is being called the "mothership" of the project.
Described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre", "Citadel" will be executive produced by "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.
Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers.
Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series "Quantico", has featured in films such as "Baywatch" and "Isn't It Romantic". She was last seen in Netflix's "We Can Be Heroes" and "The White Tiger" adaptation, which also scored an Oscar nomination.
Besides "Citadel", PC will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse. She is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also has a role in "The Matrix 4".