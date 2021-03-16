Priyanka Chopra wears Rs 32.4 lakh alligator strap watch for Oscars 2021 nominations with Nick Jonas

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas for a total of 23 categories on Monday.
She shared a post that featured her pictures, the first photo sees Priyanka as she wraps a huge Oscar Award shaped mannequin in her hand and tries to swoop it away with help of her husband Nick who is seen holding up the object from the bottom just to help Priyanka take the trophy.
The second snap sees Priyanka striking a pose along with hubby.
Chopra, who participated in the nominations from London, wore a dark blue Greta Constantine Spadina Halter Neck A-Line Midi Dress worth USD 2,445 (Rs 1.7 lakh approx.).
Meanwhile, she opted for a Bvlgari Diva's Dream Watch in the same shade that costs Rs 32,47,000.
The watch comes with a 18 kt rose gold case, 18 kt rose gold bezel and fan-shaped links both set with brilliant-cut diamonds, aventurine dial with miniature painted peacock, stars and indexes in brilliant-cut diamonds, and blue alligator strap.
The former Miss World chose sophisticated So Kate pump is an iconic shoe from Maison Christian Louboutin in the shade pink, which is priced at USD 745 (Rs 54,000 approx.).
Taking to the caption, Priyanka wrote, "One way or the other... (laughing emoticon) Congratulations to all the nominees. And thank you @theacademy for the opportunity.@gregwilliamsphotography you fit right into our manic Monday. Thank you for the pictures (two heart emoticons) @nickjonas."
Shortly after actor-producer made the announcements, Chopra couldn't contain her excitement as her film 'The White Tiger' has been nominated in the 'Best Adapted Screenplay' category.
The 'Baywatch' actor took to Twitter and shared a screengrab of the nomination plate that showcases 'The White Tiger' as one of the nominees.
Expressing her excitement in the caption to the post, Chopra wrote, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud (a red heart emoticon)."
Here is the list of nominees in the Best Adapted Screenplay category: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer) The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller) Nomadland (Chloe Zhao) One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers) The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani).
The Oscar telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25.
