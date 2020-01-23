Priyanka Chopra urges world’s billionaires to draw an end to extreme poverty

The summit was marked as one of the biggest phenomenons at the global front, where Priyanka highlighted issues that need immediate attention worldwide. At the luncheon, Chopra-Jonas shared her insights on tackling global issues and appealed to the world leaders to rally against extreme poverty, climate change and inequity.

“I am humbled to be an ambassador for Global Citizen and their recently launched campaign in partnership with Teneo, ‘Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream.’ At the dawn of this new decade, we must work together to urge the world’s most fortunate to give while they live in order to see an end to extreme poverty by 2030.”

Apart from the actress, the Alpine summit saw top global leaders in attendance such as Alexander De Croo, Deputy Prime Minister, Belgium Minister Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Gilbert Houngbo, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations), South African disability activist Wawira Njiru, Kenyan food and nutrition activist Jim Ovia, Founder of Zenith Bank, Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, Professor at MIT Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble Chuck Robbins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cisco Chris Stadler, Managing Partner, CVC Capital Partners, John Werner, Link Ventures and Thomas Zeltner, Special Envoy of the World Health Organization.

On the philanthropic front, Chopra-Jonas is an international force to reckon with. In 2016 and 2017, Priyanka co-hosted the Global Citizen Festival in 2016 and 2017. She appeared in Global Citizen’s Activate series on National Geographic in 2019. The actress is also involved with UNICEF and the UN as a global leader. She has served as a National Goodwill Ambassador to India for 12 years and has her own charity, The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.