Priyanka Chopra unveils the first look of upcoming Netflix original 'The White Tiger' ft. Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav

Netflix rolled out the first glimpse of upcoming film ‘The White Tiger’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and debutante Adarsh Gourav.
Adapted from Aravind Adiga's Man Booker prize-winning novel by the same name, ‘The White Tiger’, the film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani.
Priyanka also shared some stills on her Instagram page and wrote, “So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time.”
“Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you. Coming soon to Netflix globally,” she added.
Netflix is producing ‘The White Tiger’ in association with Mukul Deora. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Priyanka will also serve as the executive producer.
In a subsequent post she wrote, “I read The White Tiger many years ago, and I was immediately enraptured by the kaleidoscope that was Aravind Adiga’s powerful story. So, when I heard it was being made into a feature - I knew this was a project I had to be a part of. To bring this story to life for audiences around the world, as both an Executive Producer and a supporting Actor, is my honour.”
“Working with Ramin Bahrani was truly an immersive experience. He sees the world differently. His vision is unique. It was my pleasure to be directed by him. It was amazing to see Mukul Deora and his team at Watchtower, and Netflix come together to create such a seamless experience. Also, super excited to have Ava DuVernay come on as executive producer!” she added.
Elaborating more about her role onscreen, the former Miss World stated, “, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first-generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands.”
‘The White Tiger’ follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.