Priyanka Chopra unveils the first look of upcoming Netflix original 'The White Tiger' ft. Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav

Netflix rolled out the first glimpse of upcoming film ‘The White Tiger’ starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and debutante Adarsh Gourav.

Adapted from Aravind Adiga's Man Booker prize-winning novel by the same name, ‘The White Tiger’, the film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani.

Priyanka also shared some stills on her Instagram page and wrote, “So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time.”

“Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you. Coming soon to Netflix globally,” she added.