Priyanka Chopra to play Ma Anand Sheela in new movie directed by Barry Levinson

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to play the role of 'Ma Anand Sheela' in the upcoming Amazon Studios film 'Sheela', which will be directed by Barry Levinson.

Chopra will be playing the titular character of Ma Anand Sheela, a spiritual adviser and the primary perpetrator of the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack in Oregon, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Sheela, who got back into spotlight after the Netflix documentary series 'Wild Wild Country', was the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981-1985 and managed the Rajneeshpuram ashram in Wasco County, Oregon.

The film to be produced by Barry Levinson's Baltimore Pictures, Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures and Permut Presentations' David Permut and Jason Sosnoff will be penned by Nick Yarborough.