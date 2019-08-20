Priyanka Chopra to Narendra Modi: Anushka Sharma’s swimwear leads the meme fest

Anushka Sharma recently made headlines on her trip to West Indies with hubby Virat Kohli for his series. The actress recently shared a picture from the getaway abroad, where she can be seen wearing an orange and white bikini.
The post while garnered a lot of love from fans, even Virat left a comment with heart emojis, it has also become a meme on social media. Anushka isn’t new to her pictures being turned into a meme, the actress was heavily trolled a scene from her previous real Sui Dhaaga.
Anushka had posted the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Sun kissed & blessed.” The two piece however quickly reminded many of other every day viral and real times and situations. One fan compared the bikini’s color combination with the traffic cones while the other used Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga meme to express how your girlfriend looks while you are dating her and after.
There also have been a few where other celebrities got dragged in, one picture showed Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress with the long train which has Anushka photoshopped on it. She even added Virat to the equation on the field.
Take a look:
Anushka and Virat are both busy in their hectic schedules, she recently opened up taking out time for each other amid their busy schedules. She told Filmfare in an interview, “Those are the moments you steal when you lead lives that are so demanding. For that, your priorities have to be set. I’m never going to be like, ‘Oh please spend more time with me at the cost of your work’. No, please do your work. He’s the same with me. When you respect each other’s work and your own, there’s respect in the marriage.”
