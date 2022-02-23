Priyanka Chopra 'thrilled' after US women's team, US Soccer reach agreement over equal pay dispute

As US women's national soccer team (USWNT) and the governing body US Soccer have agreed to resolve the equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since 2019, global star Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her happiness on the same.

"This is what happens when women fight for women! Thrilled to see the amazing news for Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and the US women's soccer team! Queens," Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

PM

Advertisement

As per the latest developments, the women's and men's national teams will receive an equal rate of pay in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.

US Soccer will be paying USD 22 million to the players in the case and it will also provide an additional USD 2 million into an account to benefit the USWNT players in their post-career goals, CNN reported.

In March 2019, US Women's National Team had filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:53 AM IST