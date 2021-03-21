Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah she was 'scared' to protest after filmmaker asked her to strip down to underwear for 'sultry' song

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an candid conversation, has recalled the time she was asked to strip down to her underwear by a filmmaker. Calling the experience scary, 'The White Tiger' actress said that she regrets not standing up for herself.
During her interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was asked to strip down to her underwear on the sets of a film, for a 'sultry' dance number, and had quit the project the next day. However, she still regrets not standing up for herself.
"My regret with that incident is that I never said anything to that filmmaker. I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So, I worked within the system. And that's my regret is that I never stood up to him and said, 'What you did was wrong' because I was scared but the only way, I knew how to deal with it was just to step away from it and have grace under fire. And that's what I did," she told Oprah.
The 38-year-old actress, who was crowned Miss World in 2000, had earlier recalled another shocking incident in her memoir 'Unfinished'.
In her book, she shared that the first person she met suggested that she should fix her 'proportions', and her then-manager agreed with the idea.
"After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt," she wrote in the book.
"If I wanted to be an actress, he said, 'I'd need to have my proportions fixed', and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment," she added.
The actress continued: "I left the director/producer's office feeling stunned and small. Was he right that I couldn't be successful unless I had so many body parts 'fixed'? I thought of how individuals in the media and others in the industry had referred to me as 'dusky' and 'different-looking', and I wondered if I was cut out for this business after all."
On the work front, Priyanka's latest release was 'The White Tiger'. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. It has received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.