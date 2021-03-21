Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah she was 'scared' to protest after filmmaker asked her to strip down to underwear for 'sultry' song

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an candid conversation, has recalled the time she was asked to strip down to her underwear by a filmmaker. Calling the experience scary, 'The White Tiger' actress said that she regrets not standing up for herself.

During her interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was asked to strip down to her underwear on the sets of a film, for a 'sultry' dance number, and had quit the project the next day. However, she still regrets not standing up for herself.

"My regret with that incident is that I never said anything to that filmmaker. I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So, I worked within the system. And that's my regret is that I never stood up to him and said, 'What you did was wrong' because I was scared but the only way, I knew how to deal with it was just to step away from it and have grace under fire. And that's what I did," she told Oprah.