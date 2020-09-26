Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Suriya pay tributes as condolences keep pouring in for SP Balasubrahmanyam

Celebrity tributes continue pouring in for late playback legend SP Balasubrahmanyam. The singer, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday afternoon in a Chennai hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19 since August. He was 74.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared how SP Balasubrahmanyam played an important role in her childhood. "RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam sir. Your songs are a huge part of my childhood memories. Your voice will always be heard and your legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to the family," Priyanka wrote.