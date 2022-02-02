Priyanka Chopra stuns on first magazine cover after becoming a mom, recalls the most 'terrifying' thing

Global star Priyanka Chopra has featured for the first time on a magazine cover after she welcomed a baby.

The actress spoke about her priority and surrounding herself with ‘joy and light’ now. She expressed gratitude for her family and reflected on how the pandemic has changed her.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka stated that she 'wants to prioritise what’s important' adding that peace is of utmost importance to her at the moment.

PeeCee said that seeing the havoc that the COVID-19 pandemic created around the world, she is now looking for people that give love and are peaceful. She also wants to surround herself with 'joy and light'.

What has always been important to Priyanka is family. At the end of 2019, she and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, purchased a home in Califonia’s San Fernando Valley. It was chosen, and updated, with family in mind.

During the interview, Priyanka said that they have built the home that they dreamt of. She said that the home has space for everything that is in their lives, adding that she feels most at peace when she's at home.

The 'Barfi' actress also spoke about her mother Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas and how they are proud of her.

She said that she was raised not just by her parents, but also by her grandparents, her mother’s sisters and brothers, and her father’s brothers and sisters. She added that she went from family to family and she always had love and support in her life. Priyanka feels that it gave her a sense of balance in her relationships.

Priyanka was also asked where is she the most at peace and feels the most loved. To this, the actress said that she feels most loved when she looks at her mom. PeeCee said that whenever she's doing something, her mom just has this face, which is like the ‘proud mom’ face. She said that the same thing happens with Nick as well. She added that they don't have to say anything and it's just their looks and their faces that tell everything.

It was during the lockdowns of the pandemic, when Priyanka was holed up in her home with her husband, that she did some soul searching and began to reflect on what she really wanted out of life. This deep-dive manifested into a book. She published 'Unfinished', her New York Times best-selling memoir, last year.

However, Priyanka said that it was 'terrifying' as there were many times where she thought she 'can’t do this'.

Recalling her struggle to write the book, Priyanka said that she wanted it to be more than what she has said in her interviews and wanted it to have real things that she never mentioned.

When she was writing it, Priyanka was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the world is going to know my innermost fears, insecurities, failures’ and things that I never admit in my public life.'

In January 2022, Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby through surrogacy.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted on social media.

Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the gender of their baby. However, US Weekly reported that the couple had welcomed a baby girl. It has also been widely reported that the baby arrived 12 weeks early.

Priyanka and NIck got married on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen on the big screen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in December 2021.

Her upcoming projects include 'Text For You', and Amazon thriller series 'Citadel'. Back home in India, she will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:23 PM IST