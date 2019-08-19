Priyanka Chopra stuns in black at Joe Jonas' 'Bond' themed birthday party

Los Angeles: Singer Joe Jonas marked his 30th birthday with a "James Bond" themed birthday party.

Photographs from Joe's birthday celebrations, which took place on August 15, have taken over social media and suggest that the wardrobe choices were restricted to classic black and white in sync with everything 007.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were spotted walking hand-in-hand as she attended the party's venue. The "Isn't It Romantic" actress rocked a classic black feathery flirty dress by Ralph and Russo, while Nick chose a super-sharp tuxedo piece.

Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photograph of the couple and captioned it: "The gorgeous Priyanka Chopra."