Priyanka Chopra slams news article calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas': 'Please explain how this still happens to women'

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections', recently lashed out at a news article calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas'.

On her Instagram story, Priyanka posted screenshots of the news article and asked if she should add her IMDb link to her bio.

The actress also asked for an explanation as to how this can still happen to women.

The article shared by Priyanka read: "The wife of Nick Jonas shared..."

"Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

Tagging her husband Nick Jonas, the actress added: "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?"

PeeCee has just wrapped the shoot of her upcoming project 'Citadel' and now she's all set for the release of 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She has officially begun the film's promotions.

Recently, Priyanka also opened up about being nervous when filming a scene with her co-stars, "I really had a moment when we were doing that one scene in Berlin and all of you were standing across from me and I had all of those words. I remember my hands sweating. Oh my gosh. I told myself that 16-year-old me would never forgive myself if I didn't get my words right in front of all of you," she said.

The Matrix Resurrections' also features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, among others. It is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 22.

Besides 'Citadel', Priyanka also has a Bollywood film in her kitty. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie is titled ‘Jee Le Zara’ where she will sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:36 AM IST