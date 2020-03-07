Priyanka Chopra shows Nick Jonas how Holi is done

Three days away from the festival, Isha Ambani threw a grand 'Holi Bash' at her Worli residence, which saw a host of B-town celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Armaan Jain and others.
Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Holi with hubby Nick Jonas at the bash and the duo looked stunning in their coordinated outfits. Priyanka Chopra donned an off-white kurta with intricate embroidery by Gulabo by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Nick opted for a similar kurta with a coloured border by Mard by Abu Sandeep. The geometric designs and different hues on the yoke makes it a fun outfit for the festival. Her dewy makeup and loose curls made her look like a billion bucks!
PeeCee recently posted some adorable pictures from the bash, in which she and Jonas look nothing short of a dream. In one of her captions she wrote, 'And that's how it's done!", showing her hubby how the Indian festival is thoroughly enjoyed.
Here is a sneak peek into the pictures:
She even posted an adorable picture with her gorgeous mom, Dr. Madhu Chopra as well as with her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya.
This is the first time Nick celebrated the festival of colours in India, which he refers to as his second home. The singer also took to Instagram to post pictures with his wifey. The caption in one of is posts read, 'She makes me smile a lot.'
He also expressed his happiness on celebrating Holi with another set of pictures with PeeCee. The caption alongside the pictures read, 'My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India.'
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)