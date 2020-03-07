Priyanka Chopra shows Nick Jonas how Holi is done

Three days away from the festival, Isha Ambani threw a grand 'Holi Bash' at her Worli residence, which saw a host of B-town celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Armaan Jain and others.

Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Holi with hubby Nick Jonas at the bash and the duo looked stunning in their coordinated outfits. Priyanka Chopra donned an off-white kurta with intricate embroidery by Gulabo by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Nick opted for a similar kurta with a coloured border by Mard by Abu Sandeep. The geometric designs and different hues on the yoke makes it a fun outfit for the festival. Her dewy makeup and loose curls made her look like a billion bucks!