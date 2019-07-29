Priyanka Chopra shares some intimate moments with hubby Nick Jonas

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra is setting relationship goals by sharing loved-up photographs with husband and pop star Nick Jonas from her Miami birthday vacation.

Priyanka turned 37 on July 18. She celebrated her birthday with her family, including her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick in Miami.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share some moments from birthday celebrations, in which Priyanka and Nick can be seen embracing each other's company.

The most romantic of them all is the one which shows Priyanka lying in an inflated pool in a pink bikini with matching gloves as she holds on to Nick's foot. Shirtless Nick can be seen adoring Priyanka's smile.

The actress captioned the image: "My heart". Nick reacted to it with heart emojis. Nick's mother Denise Jonas also commented on the post saying, "My favorite".

Socialite Paris Hilton also dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

The second image is a close-up of the couple. Priyanka is seen leaning her head on Nick's chest as they both look at each other adoringly. Instead of words, she used a simple heart emoji as a caption to the image. Actress Hillary Duff called the picture "sweet" while Nargis Fakhri wrote "Ahhhhh to be in love".