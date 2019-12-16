Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious video of 'National Jiju' entering a room in India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied knots last year on December 1 in India. American Pop sensation has since then become the national jiju.

Nick is becoming desi at heart by embracing the Indian culture. Infact, Priyanka even admitted that Nick listens to Bollywood tracks and he often shares video of himself groving to them.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra decided to treat her fans back home with a hilarious meme. 'The Sky is Pink' actress tweeted a snipet of Nick Jonas' entry scene from his recent release, 'Jumanji: The Next Level'. In the video the audiences in the theatre hall can be heard cheering for Nick by chanting, "Jijaji aa gaye!"

She wrote, "When @nickjonas enters a room in India... #NationalJiju Thank you for all the "