Priyanka Chopra shares emotional video on Mother’s Day, misses hugging her mom due to social distancing

Actress Priyanka Chopra who is maintaining social distancing with husband Nick Jonas is missing her mom Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas on Mother’s Day. The Quantico star shared an emotional video how she longs to hug both her moms, and extends wishes to all maternal figures in her life on this special occasion.

She says, “To whoever raised you, loved you taught you right from wrong, kissed your wounds, hugged you after heartbreak or sat front row at your school play, today is for them. Mother’s Day is more touching this year than ever before. With a lot of us far away from our loved ones, shared memories keep us close. Not being able to hug or celebrate with my mother or my mother-in-law or all the mother figures in my life, today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones, who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight, and for anyone who is grieving the loss of a mother figure, may this year bring you peace, today we celebrate all the mother figures in our lives, and I’ve been raised by a few in my family.”

“Whether it’s you mom or in my case my grandmother and my aunts as well, or maybe even siblings, cousins or friends, today let us remember that whoever we are is because of them. So to all you mothers, the ones that we are born to, the ones that we come across in everyday life, or the ones we choose, here’s wishing you all a very happy mother’s day”, she adds.