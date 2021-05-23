Priyanka Chopra shares birthday note for manager Anjula Acharia, says 'I'm so sad I can't be with you'

Actress Priyanka Chopra marked her manager Anjula Acharia's birthday by penning down a sweet note for her.
The actress, who is in London for the shoot of 'Citadel', shared a throwback picture with Anjula and said that she is 'sad'.
"Wishing this amazing girl the happiest of birthdays! I'm so sad I can't be with you. Anj you are a force. We have done things together that even we couldn't have imagined..." she wrote.
"I wish you so much joy love happiness but most of all the magic of imagination. Because when you imagine you make anything happen! Happy birthday darling and keep smiling," read the message.
Anjula is also a founder and angel investor of dating app 'Bumble'. The two have been working together since 2010.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be returning to LA to present the Billboard Awards along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, who recently got injured.
Jonas, who will host the awards show that celebrates artists who have topped the charts this year, will be presenting the awards with his wife Chopra who will make an appearance as a presenter for the first time at the ceremony, according to Page Six.
A source close to the couple told Page Six, "Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him." Jonas recently got hospitalized following a severe road accident in which he cracked his rib.
