Priyanka Chopra shares birthday note for manager Anjula Acharia, says 'I'm so sad I can't be with you'

Actress Priyanka Chopra marked her manager Anjula Acharia's birthday by penning down a sweet note for her.

The actress, who is in London for the shoot of 'Citadel', shared a throwback picture with Anjula and said that she is 'sad'.

"Wishing this amazing girl the happiest of birthdays! I'm so sad I can't be with you. Anj you are a force. We have done things together that even we couldn't have imagined..." she wrote.

"I wish you so much joy love happiness but most of all the magic of imagination. Because when you imagine you make anything happen! Happy birthday darling and keep smiling," read the message.