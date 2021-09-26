e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:43 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her 'evening in Paris'; check out husband Nick Jonas' reaction

After attending the star-studded affair, Priyanka surprised her audience with mesmerising images of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower
ANI
Advertisement

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having a gala time in Paris, France. The actress travelled to the world's fashion capital on Saturday to host the Global Citizen Live event.

After attending the star-studded affair, Priyanka surprised her audience with mesmerising images of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. For the occasion, she chose to wear a beautiful blue and black dress with leaves stitched at the bottom.

"An Evening in Paris," she captioned the post.

Priyanka's pictures have left her husband and singer Nick Jonas in awe of her.

"Wow," he commented with heart eyes emoji.

Speaking about the Global Citizen Live event, it included celebrity speakers and live and recorded performances across the world in order to spread awareness about global crises like COVID-19 and climate change.

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Global Citizen Live programme on Saturday, where he touched upon various aspects of development and restoration of the ravages left behind by the pandemic.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Love of my life': Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest birthday wish for her husband Nick Jonas

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:43 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal