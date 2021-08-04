Priyanka Chopra shares a cosy picture with her husband Nick Jonas as they reunite in UK

After working on their respective projects at different places for a while, couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas finally got reunited.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a cosy picture with Nick and captioned it as "he's home." In the image, Nick can be seen sleeping in Priyanka's arms.

The loved-up image of the couple has left fans in awe of them.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented: "Couple goals. God bless you both." Another one wrote: "Adorable."