Priyanka Chopra reminisces Padma Shri win, says 'what made it so special was seeing the joy, pride it gave my family'

Speaking about why it was even more special for her family, Priyanka added, "With our military background, I can't even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony. Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us."

"The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey," she concluded.

On the work front, Priyanka has started her preparation for her next Hollywood film 'Text For You', which also features music icon Celine Dion and 'Outlander' star Sam Heughan. The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit 'SMS Fur Dich', which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name.

Besides this film, Chopra also has 'White Tiger' and 'We Can Be Heroes' in her kitty.