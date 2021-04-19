Priyanka Chopra reacts after 'The White Tiger' director Ramin Bahrani attacked with racial comments during Zoom interview

Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, for the Adarsh Gourav-starrer "The White Tiger".

Recently, during a Q&A session with filmmaker Ava Dubernay, Ramin opened up about his brush with a verbal racial attack on the streets of Atlanta, in the US.

While speaking to Ava on his phone, Bahrani was interrupted by a man who yelled at him stating, "go back to your country."

For those unversed, Ramin was born and brought up in North Carolina.

In an interaction with People Magazine, Ramin said, "I was in Atlanta on location in a residential neighbourhood directing a TV pilot for Apple. We had worked late that day, so I had to do my Zoom interview with Ava on my phone while we were still in the street.”

He further added, “During the interview, I noticed a car parked behind me. When the driver saw me and my colleague (who is South Asian) he said, 'You all think you run the world. You all don't run s---.' His friend told him to calm down and leave it alone. As the driver pulled away, he shouted, 'Go back to your own country!'"

When "The White Tiger" actress and executive producer Priyanka Chopra was asked to comment on the incident, she said, “Who belongs here, and who doesn't? Isn't America a melting pot of all people from all backgrounds? This country was built on the back of immigrants in search of the American dream, a life of freedom, opportunity, and a safe place not only for themselves but for their families."

"The White Tiger" also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya in pivotal roles. It deals with class divide and the dark realities of Indian society and is currently streaming on Netflix.