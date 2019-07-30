Priyanka Chopra raises brows in a transparent Sabyasachi polka dot dress

Priyanka Chopra was recently snapped in New York sporting a polka dot ensemble while taking a walk with hubby Nick Jonas. The actress known to experiment with her looks took the casual approach for the evening with no makeup accessories look.

Chopra was seen on the sets of Nick starrer ‘Only Human’ in New York walking her pooch Diana. She was seen wearing a polka dotted maxi dress along with a matching cape from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The outfit is from Sabyasachi’s 20th anniversary show, Kashgaar Bazar. She completed the look with letdown hair and a pair of classic black sandals. Desi girl even gave her outfit a subtle Indian twist as the dress is made with use of traditional Bandhini technique.

Take a look: