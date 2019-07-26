Priyanka Chopra praises women behind Chandrayaan 2 mission

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra seems immensely proud of the women scientists behind ISRO's latest mission Chandrayaan 2.

As India made history by successfully launching the country's second indigenous mission to the Moon, Priyanka hailed the ladies in-charge behind the mission- Muthayya Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal and thanked them for setting a great example! "So inspired by the women behind #Chandrayaan2: #MuthayyaVanitha & #RituKaridhal. This is literally what I wanted to be growing up & these women have shown me it can be a reality. Thank you girls for setting such a great example. So proud of team ISRO," the 37-year old tweeted.