Priyanka Chopra photoshops herself with Nick Jonas to celebrate MTV VMAs win

Washington D.C.: No matter where she is, global icon Priyanka Chopra is always the Jonas Brothers' biggest cheerleader and her latest post is proof.

During this year's 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which took place on Monday night, some fans noticed that Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were both enjoying the award ceremony along with their wives. But when it came to Nick Jonas, he was celebrating the big night without his lady love.

Before you start to speculate that there's some trouble in paradise, calm your horses, the 'Quantico' star took to Instagram to congratulate her doting husband and his brothers on their big win. She also noted that she's always there by her husband's side.

The 'Mary Kom' actor hilariously photoshopped herself into a photo at the MTV awards to show some love to her husband after the Jonas Brothers' win in the best pop category for their single 'Sucker'.

In the still, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, are passionately kissing their respective partners Joe and Kevin, while Nick stands alone in the middle of the two couples. Priyanka added herself into the picture and could be seen cuddling up close to her beloved husband.

"I'm always with you @nickjonas," she captioned the post after photoshopping herself into the group photo.