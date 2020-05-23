Priyanka Chopra pens down sweet birthday message for manager Anjula Acharia

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Saturday penned down a special birthday post for her manager Anjula Acharia. The actress wished her manager a happy birthday and shared unseen throwback pictures from Cannes 2019 and her wedding function.
Along the picture, she wrote, "Happiest birthday my dear Anj...We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true. We cry, we laugh and know we can navigate anything. You are someone I can always depend on for your invaluable insight on everything. I adore you sweet Anju. Please know that we may not be together today to celebrate but you are very loved."
Anjula took to the comments section to reply to PeeCee's sweet birthday message. She commented, "“I’m crying...thank you so much. You inspire me everyday with your talent, intelligence and heart, you showed me the power of teamwork you never stop and you always show that together we’re stronger and unstoppable."
Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra reminisced her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events - the Cannes Film Festival. The 37-year-old star made her debut red carpet appearance in 2019 at the event in France.
'The Sky is Pink' actor documented some of her exquisite looks from the glamorous event on the photo-sharing platform to mark the anniversary of her first appearance.
Chopra posted a slide show video on Instagram with many stills of the diva, who aced more than six iconic looks during the festival.
Exuding elegance, the 'Baywatch' actor graced the Cannes red carpet last year with her husband Nick Jonas.
Tagging the 'Sucker' singer, Chopra wrote in captions: "This time last year. My first Cannes."
