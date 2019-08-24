Priyanka Chopra pens an emotional post on father's birth anniversary

New York: Actress Priyanka Chopra has penned an emotional note on her father Ashok Chopra's birth anniversary.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of him. The picture shows her father smiling while a song plays in the background.

She captioned the image: "Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us everyday.

"In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings."