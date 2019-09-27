Priyanka Chopra opens up about her brother, Siddharth's alleged affair with actress Neelam Upadhyay

A couple of months back, Priyanka Chopra‘s brother Siddharth Chopra called off his wedding with girlfriend Ishita Kumar. Priyanka and beau Nick Jonas tied the knot in December, 2018. A couple of months later, Siddharth and Ishita’s marriage was about to take place but the couple didn’t walk down the aisle finally. After an engagement ceremony held in February this year in Delhi, they called their wedding off in June. As per rumours, Siddharth is now dating actor Neelam Upadhyay.

The rumours, in fact, are doing the rounds for a while now. They sparked off the two were spotted together at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Priyanka was recently quizzed about the same in an interview. She refused to comment, stating that she would not like to comment on someone else’s life. She further suggested the interviewer to ask Siddharth himself.

Neelam also appeared in Siddharth’s 30th birthday party, accompanied by friends Anusha Dandekar and Puja Banerjee.