Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas stranded in the UK amid new lockdown, celebrate Christmas sans family

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new Tier Four of coronavirus restrictions for London and other parts of England to combat an alarming surge in new coronavirus cases linked to a new virulent strain.
Actress Priyanka Chopra who is filming for her upcoming Hollywood film “Text For You” in London since November celebrated Christmas with her husband Nick Jonas and pooch Diana, as they couldn’t return back home to the US amid the lockdown.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the producers have halted production for now and are working on special permissions to ensure the cast and crew return safely.
Keeping the Christmas spirit high, Priyanka treated her fans with adorable posts on social media.
In one picture she can be seen roaming hand in hand with her husband Nick, and dog Diana on the streets of London.
In a subsequent post, the trio can be seen cuddling together to wish their fans and followers on the festive occasion.
Two days earlier, Chopra Jonas dropped the trailer of her much-anticipated film 'The White Tiger' co-starring Rajkummar Rao in lead.
On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar. She will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'.
On the other hand, 'Text For You' features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, Chopra will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' also starring Keanu Reeves.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)