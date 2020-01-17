Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' sizzling chemistry in 'What A Man Gotta Do' is setting the internet on fire

Clocking in at three-minutes and forty-seconds, the official music video is sure to keep the audience stuck to their screens and the song crooned by the three brothers -Nick, Joe, and Kevin - boasts of some peppy beats.

More than the tempo and the peppy track, the video takes the chemistry of Priyanka and Nick a notch higher, where both are seen goofing around and seducing each other with some naughty antics.

Nick begins the video dressed in skimpy clothes, a white shirt, and socks, which is then followed by Priyanka giving some naughty smiles.

A minute into the video, 'The Sky is Pink' actor gives a very own slow-motion dramatic hair flip.

The music video also stars Joe and wife Sophie, whose portion is shot in a high-school, meanwhile, Kevin - Danielle got their sequence in the suburbs.