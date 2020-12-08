Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set for a special appearance at Global Citizen Prize Awards

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to perform at the Global Citizen Prize Awards this year, to be hosted by singer John Legend. The awards are given as recognition to people working towards ending extreme poverty.

The show will also feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, JoJo and Tori Kelly, besides actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, reports people.com.

Priyanka's hubby Nick Jonas will also perform at the gala.

Top prizes to be given out include the Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award.

New awards and accolades include Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education, Global Citizen Prize for Activism and the #My2020Hero social media campaign.

The award ceremony will stream globally from December 19.