Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Second Wedding Anniversary: From Holi to Diwali - National Jiju in pictures

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are all set to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The couple got married in India in December 2018.
Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur’s royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.
The couple was subjected to heavy trolling given their age gap, but as they say – it’s just a number.
Over a period of two years, Nick has participated in major Indian festivities like Holi, Karwa Chauth and Diwali. Here’s a look at the National Jiju in pictures.
Back in 2019, Nick, during an interview said that it didn’t take long to adjust to married life.
"I think we settled into our roles as husband and wife fairly quickly. A lot of our friends always said that it seemed like we were supposed to be together, so it feels natural. There are natural adjustments when your life is becoming one together, but it’s been a beautiful year. Hopefully next year we have a bit more time to be in the same place, but being busy is not bad either," he shared.
Nick and Priyanka don’t have a rule of how long they will go without seeing each other, but he said that communication is key in their successful relationship.
"The good news is that we both really enjoy talking to each other, which I think is probably pretty important if you married somebody. There aren’t as many rules for, like, how long we can go and things like that. I think we just -- we’d always just do the best we can and understand first and foremost we love what we do as well and support each other as well," he said.
