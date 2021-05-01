Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise nearly Rs 4 crore to help India amid COVID-19 crisis, express gratitude to fans

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas requested fans to contribute to the COVID-19 crisis in India and expressed their gratitude towards those who made the donations.

The couple had recently launched a fundraiser for the COVID-19 relief as our country battles the second wave of the COVID-19.

In her latest tweet, Priyanka revealed that they have managed to raise nearly Rs 4 crore to date with mutual support from all of her followers.

"Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India. There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue," she wrote.