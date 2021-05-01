Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise nearly Rs 4 crore to help India amid COVID-19 crisis, express gratitude to fans

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas requested fans to contribute to the COVID-19 crisis in India and expressed their gratitude towards those who made the donations.
The couple had recently launched a fundraiser for the COVID-19 relief as our country battles the second wave of the COVID-19.
In her latest tweet, Priyanka revealed that they have managed to raise nearly Rs 4 crore to date with mutual support from all of her followers.
"Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India. There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue," she wrote.
A few days back, Priyanka had announced via a social media post about the fundraiser. Urging her fans and followers to donate, Chopra Jonas had said that there’s no time to get angry or thing about why are we in this mess, stating that it can be addressed after the urgency is stopped.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series Citadel. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.
The actor has finished shooting Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.
She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)