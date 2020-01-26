Priyanka Chopra looks breathtaking in a Nicolas Jebran satin gown for Pre-Grammys 2020

Priyanka Chopra, who has been headlining on the global podium as well, is back to root for her husband and American singer Nick Jonas, who has been nominated for the Grammy Awards 2020 with his brothers Joe and Kevin under their popular boy band Jonas Brothers.

Priyanka, who always compliments her husband on the red carpet, did not disappoint this time either. The brown beauty wore a beige satin couture by Arab designer Nicolas Jebran from his Beyond Infinity Spring Summer 2019 collection, for the pre-Grammys event. He has also dressed up other B-town celebs such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani and Mrunal Thakur among others.

Check out her look below.