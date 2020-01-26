Priyanka Chopra looks breathtaking in a Nicolas Jebran satin gown for Pre-Grammys 2020

Priyanka Chopra, who has been headlining on the global podium as well, is back to root for her husband and American singer Nick Jonas, who has been nominated for the Grammy Awards 2020 with his brothers Joe and Kevin under their popular boy band Jonas Brothers.
Priyanka, who always compliments her husband on the red carpet, did not disappoint this time either. The brown beauty wore a beige satin couture by Arab designer Nicolas Jebran from his Beyond Infinity Spring Summer 2019 collection, for the pre-Grammys event. He has also dressed up other B-town celebs such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani and Mrunal Thakur among others.
Check out her look below.
Priyanka kept her look chic yet glamorous, with smoky eyes and nude lips. She let down her tresses into loose waves and accessorised her look with one of her favourite brands - Bvlgari.
The Jonas Brothers have been nominated for their 2019 release Sucker that was a massive hit. The song was a reunion of the trio after a gap of many years since they started out individually. Besides Priyanka Chopra, Sucker also featured Joe’s wife and actress Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas. Adding another to their family collaboration, their recent release is ‘What a man gotta do’.
