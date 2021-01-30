Priyanka Chopra launches affordable haircare range ‘Anomaly’: Cost, where to buy – All you need to know

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday announced 'Anomaly', her own hair care line. The products will be launched on January 31 in the US and will start expanding to global markets later in the year.

The 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram and shared her experience to come out with the hair products range.

Sharing that she feels surreal while introducing this brand to her fans, Chopra wrote, "This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!!."

The 'Fashion' star asserted that she has been working on this range for the last 18 months.

"For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can't believe that time has finally arrived," Chopra said, while announcing the brand on Instagram.