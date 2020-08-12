Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris to become the first person of Indian descent as US vice president nominee

Harris highlights the quintessential American immigrant story as the daughter of Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher from India, and Donald Harris, an African Jamaican economics professor.

Her grandfather P V Gopalan was an Indian freedom-fighter, who became a civil servant and was assigned by the Indian government to help Zambia deal with its refugee problem in the late 1960s.

Her parents divorced when she was seven years old and she and her younger sister were raised by their mother.

She wrote in her memoir that they were also "raised with a strong awareness of and appreciation for Indian culture," crediting her grandparents from Chennai and aunts and uncle for it.

While she was running for the presidential nomination, she made a video on cooking masala dosai with Indian American actor-director Mindy Kaling highlighting the other side of her genetic heritage.

Harris is married to Douglas Emhoff, a lawyer, and a step-mother to his two children from his previous marriage.