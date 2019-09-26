Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor have a 'kiss off', groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat', see pics, video

Priyanka is currently in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’ which marks the global icon’s comeback in Bollywood after three years.

The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zahira Wasim. It is helmed by Shonali Bose. 'The Sky Is Pink' that won praises from the audience at the Toronto Film Festival has Priyanka’s fan also excited.

The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.

The flick is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.