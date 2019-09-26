Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor have a 'kiss off', groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat', see pics, video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram to share BTS pictures from the promotions of The Sky Is Pink on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance where Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the judges.
The B-town beauties frolicked on the sets of Dance India Dance and these pictures and videos are a proof of the gala time they had. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared pictures of them having a Kiss Off, calling it ‘her kind of face off’.
Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Our kind of face off... Thank you #DanceIndiaDance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants &... judges See you soon #KareenaKapoorKhan @terence_here @boscomartis @raftaarmusic #TheSkyIsPink in theatres on Oct 11.”
They were also seen dancing to the beats of the hit Don 2 track ‘Aaj ki Raat’
Priyanka and Kareena were seen on the big screen together in 2004, in Akshay Kumar starrer Aitraaz. The Queens were seen vibing together in Koffee with Karan’s season 6.
Priyanka is currently in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’ which marks the global icon’s comeback in Bollywood after three years.
The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zahira Wasim. It is helmed by Shonali Bose. 'The Sky Is Pink' that won praises from the audience at the Toronto Film Festival has Priyanka’s fan also excited.
The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.
The flick is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.
