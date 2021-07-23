Priyanka Chopra Jonas sells two flats in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 7 crore

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sold two flats in Raj Classic Versova, Andheri West for Rs 7 crore. The deal was registered on March 26, 2021. According to the documents made available to FPJ by Zapkey.com, the two flats were sold to Vaibhav Srivastava, Rashmi Shukla Srivastava and Insignia Learning Pvt Ltd (Director: Vaibhav Srivastava).

The two flats comprising 888 sq.ft and 1,219 sqft were sold out for Rs 3 crore (stamp duty paid Rs 9 lakh) and Rs 4 crore (stamp duty paid Rs 12 lakh) respectively. These two flats are located on the seventh floor of the same highrise building located in Andheri.

Earlier, in February 2020, Priyanka had sold one flat in Karan Apartment, Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri for Rs 2 crore reportedly.

Interestingly, another Bollywood fame Madhuri Dixit Nene had also sold two of her flats for Rs 8.18 crore in the same building where Priyanka Chopra had owned the property.

After her marriage, Priyanka has shifted to Los Angeles, California with husband Nick Jonas. The actress has been busy with her Hollywood projects and currently shooting for Citadel in the UK. She was last seen in the Netflix film 'The White Tiger' along with Rajkummar Rao.