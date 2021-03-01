Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her own community is 'picking on her for no reason'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently published her memoir 'Unfinished', has opened up about the negativity she faces from her 'own community' and said that she feels people have been picking on her for no reason.

The 'White Tiger' actress, in an interview with BCC, spoke about the lack of inclusivity in Hollywood and said that there are 'very few' brown people in the entertainment industry. But, it is her own community she gets negativity from, Priyanka said.

"I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people that have known me for a really long time. Picking on me for no reason, " she said.

She added, "I was talking about this to Mindy (Kaling) a couple of months ago and we were talking about why is it that you get so much negativity from your own community. Very few brown people are in the entertainment business in Hollywood, right? You can count us on your fingers. What our attempt is… We are literally, with our own two hands, trying to create more opportunity for people like us. So, why is there so much negativity for us?"