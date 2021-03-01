Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her own community is 'picking on her for no reason'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently published her memoir 'Unfinished', has opened up about the negativity she faces from her 'own community' and said that she feels people have been picking on her for no reason.
The 'White Tiger' actress, in an interview with BCC, spoke about the lack of inclusivity in Hollywood and said that there are 'very few' brown people in the entertainment industry. But, it is her own community she gets negativity from, Priyanka said.
"I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people that have known me for a really long time. Picking on me for no reason, " she said.
She added, "I was talking about this to Mindy (Kaling) a couple of months ago and we were talking about why is it that you get so much negativity from your own community. Very few brown people are in the entertainment business in Hollywood, right? You can count us on your fingers. What our attempt is… We are literally, with our own two hands, trying to create more opportunity for people like us. So, why is there so much negativity for us?"
The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress said that although she's grateful to her fans, she feels ‘disheartened and discouraged by the other side'.
On the work front, Priyanka's recent roles have included a supporting act in the Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring opposite Farhan Akhtar in the Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink', playing a prop as Pinky Madam in 'The White Tiger', besides backing the horror story 'Evil Eye'.
The Desi girl will next feature alongside Richard Madden popularly for his stint in 'Game of Thrones' and Bodyguard, in 'Citadel', which has the backing of 'Avengers: Endgame' Russo brothers.
'Citadel' is described as an 'action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre'.
Besides that, she will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse. She is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also has a role in 'The Matrix 4'.
