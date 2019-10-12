Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals the best part of being married

For Priyanka Chopra, the best part of being married, is feeling a sense of contentment.

The 'Mary Kom' actor opened up about her married life and what's the best part of being with her husband Nick Jonas.

In December, Priyanka and Nick will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary and 'The Sky is Pink' actor opened up to E! News about everything she has learned after becoming Mrs. Jonas.

Speaking about the best part of being married, the 37-year-old star said, "I have a sense of contentment. I feel like that's the best part of being married." And a part of that contentment comes from the feeling of comfort which Priyanka gets when she is around her husband. The star also opened up about the most surprising part.

"I think the most surprising part. Every single day when I wake up I'm like, 'Oh, I have a home. Like, this is my home. This person is my home.' And I didn't know that feeling outside of my parents. Like, it's like, 'Oh, this is the family that I have chosen.' It's family," Priyanka said.

And that family just might be expanding soon, going by the 'Quantico' star's revelation.

"I've wanted to experience motherhood since when I was 12 years old. I love kids, I've always wanted to have them. And whenever it's time, I'm sure it will," she told the outlet.

But one thing that the much-in-love couple won't be making together is music.