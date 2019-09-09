Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she was yelled at and thrown out of films

Priyanka said that what helped her get through the tough days were the wise words of her father, late Dr. Ashok Chopra. Remembering her father’s words she said that the more you talk, the less you listen and the less you will learn. The actress said that she learnt that it is what you do after your failure that makes you a success. Priyanka Chopra made her debut with Andaaz alongside Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta.

Priyanka will soon be seen on the Indian silver screen after a gap of three years with the film The Sky is Pink. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and is co-produced by Priyanka. The film is a love story of a couple – Aditi and Niren Chaudhary – who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is slated to release worldwide on October 11.