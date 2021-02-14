Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about botched plastic surgery, says 'doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose'

In her recently released memoir, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed she fell into depression following her father's death, a period that lasted for around five years till she made a conscious decision to move from "a world of gray back into a world of vibrant color".

The 38-year-old actor's father, Dr Ashok Chopra, a physician in the Indian Army, died on June 10, 2013, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 62.

Chopra Jonas says she used work as therapy, putting her grief and "a piece of my soul" into the sports drama "Mary Kom", which released in 2014. She was set to start shooting for the film, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, days after her father's passing.

"Five days after Dad died, the day following my father's chautha, 'Mary Kom' was scheduled to begin shooting, and although the film's producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, offered to postpone the start date, the sense of duty and discipline I'd inherited from my father and his twenty-seven years in the military wouldn't allow me to accept his offer...

"As always, work was my therapy. I put all of my grief and a piece of my soul into that character and that film. It's what drove me and it's what allowed me to continue functioning," the actor writes in "Unfinished", published by Penguin Random House India.