Priyanka Chopra Jonas giving us major boss lady vibes in recent pic

After receiving UNICEF’s Danny Kay Humanitarian Award Priyanka Chopra Jonas is giving us major boss lady vibe with her recent picture.
'The Sky is Pink' star took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself in a white paint suit sitting in a balcony with a beautiful view, sipping champagne.
Priyanka shared the picture with a cryptic caption that read, "The Still before the storm.. 🥂😊🙏🏽"
Here's the post:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF recently, won the Danny Kay Humanitarian Award.
The function held in New York called the UNICEF Snowflake Ball was attented by Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra.
Diane von Furstenberg presented the award to Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her work and dedication towards children.
Priyanka shared pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram. Here are the posts:
Proud of his wife’s achievement, an overjoyed Nick Jonas also took to social media to convey heartfelt wishes. ‘So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love,’ his post read.
Inputs from Bollywood Hungama
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)