Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a glimpse of her 'favourite kind of Sunday'

Los Angeles [US]: Valentine's Day might be over, but that does not mean one has to stop being lovey-dovey.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram Story and shared a romantic post.

She dropped a picture in which she can be seen holding her husband and singer Nick Jonas' hand while sitting in a car.

"My favourite kind of Sunday," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privact during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

Reportedly, they have welcomed a baby girl.

Meanwhile on work front, Priyanka will share screen space with Anthony Mackie in Kevin Sullivan's action film 'Ending Things'.

Chopra Jonas was recently seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections', and has wrapped the romantic comedy 'Text For You' opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series 'Citadel'.

In Bollywood, PeeCee will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:17 AM IST