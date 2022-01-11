Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets a stylish new hair makeover for 2022 – See pics

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and posted a video revealing her brand-new hairdo for 2022.

The former Miss World seems to have gotten balayage/highlights in a lighter shade than her original hair colour.

It surely adds more dimension and vibrant look to her voluminous locks.

She captioned it as, “New Year New Hair.”

In 2021, Chopra Jonas announced her own haircare line called Anomaly.

The actress, who manages her time between Bollywood and Hollywood projects, said, "This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can't believe that time has finally arrived. I've tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn't, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves. Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from a 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills.”

In recent years, the 39-year-old actor has gained prominence in Hollywood with her work in the TV show 'Quantico' and films, including 'Baywatch' and 'Isn't It Romantic'.

Back home in Bollywood, she is regarded as one of the most versatile performers with films such as 'Fashion', 'Barfi', 'Don' series, 'Kaminey', 'Bajirao Mastani' to her credit.

Looking forward, Priyanka has recently wrapped up shooting for the series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden and Roland Moller.

The series will also inspire spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico, all of which will explore the deeper layers of the storylines and will centralise into the main series.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:00 AM IST