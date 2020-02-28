Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts her sexy curves in black see-through dress for magazine cover; see pics

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the cover of her Harper's Bazaar March issue. The actress also shared a series of behind the scenes videos, giving fans glimpses of what went behind the aesthetic magazine cover.

PeeCee took to her Instagram and shared the picture of her cover, where she's rocking the signature Dolce Gabbana leopard print dress. 'The Sky is Pink' actress also took to the photo-sharing app and shared glimpses of BTS shenanigans from her Harper's Bazaar shoot. Giving fans a sneak-peek to the looks she shared a series of videos. In one of the videos, Priyanka can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in a black see-through dress.