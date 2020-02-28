Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts her sexy curves in black see-through dress for magazine cover; see pics

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the cover of her Harper's Bazaar March issue. The actress also shared a series of behind the scenes videos, giving fans glimpses of what went behind the aesthetic magazine cover.
PeeCee took to her Instagram and shared the picture of her cover, where she's rocking the signature Dolce Gabbana leopard print dress. 'The Sky is Pink' actress also took to the photo-sharing app and shared glimpses of BTS shenanigans from her Harper's Bazaar shoot. Giving fans a sneak-peek to the looks she shared a series of videos. In one of the videos, Priyanka can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in a black see-through dress.
She can be seen sporting a black two-piece underneath the sheer dress, as she strikes a pose beside a vintage car and rust orange wall. Sharing it to her story, Priyanka wrote, "Love the contrast of this shot".
According to reports, the actress has opened about her flaws, vulnerabilities and also spoken about body positivity in Harper's Bazaar March issue.
On the work front, after bagging a role in 'Matrix 4', the actress has also announced her upcoming 'Ma Anand Sheela' biopic. She will be seen in the lead role as the perpetrator of the 1984 bioterror attack in Oregon.
She will also be seen in 'The White Tiger' alongside Rajkummar Rao and Robert Rodriguez's 'We Can Be Heroes'. Furthermore, Priyanka is also working on an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)