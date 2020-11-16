Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been appointed as British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change, the actress announced on Monday.
"I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year.
We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me," she tweeted.
Her official statement read: "Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture, and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together.
I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry."
Recently, Priyanka had shared her first look in her next film, 'We Can Be Heroes'.
The actress took to her verified Instagram account and posted a few stills from the film and wrote: "Wohooo! It's finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It's directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year's Day!"
"A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon," she added.
The upcoming superhero film 'We Can Be Heroes' has been written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez.
The film stars Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Sung Kang, YaYa Gosselin and Boyd Holbrook among others, and is expected to release in January 2021.
(With inputs from IANS)
