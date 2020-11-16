Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been appointed as British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change, the actress announced on Monday.

"I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year.

We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me," she tweeted.

Her official statement read: "Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture, and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together.

I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry."