Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao start prep for 'The White Tiger'

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao on Monday started preparations for the screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga's "The White Tiger", set at Netflix.

The streamer is producing the project based on Man Booker Prize-winning novel in association with Mukul Deora while Chopra Jonas will serve as executive producer.

The actors took to Twitter to share an update on the film.

"Day 1 table read for #TheWhiteTiger with this incredibly talented team. Can't wait for shoot!" Priyanka captioned a montage of pictures with the crew.