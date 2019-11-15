Priyanka Chopra is happy to see Mumbai's blue sky after leaving Delhi

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and seems to be happy after watching clear blue skies at Mumbai airport. Priyanka Chopra who was in Delhi for shooting of her next 'The White Tiger' with co-star Rajkummar Rao and team returned to Mumbai. As she left from the airport for home she noticed clear skies that she couldn't see in Delhi due to poor air quality index.
She posted a video on her Instagram story with hashtag 'The joys of seeing a blue sky after #Delhi'
'The White Tiger' being filmed in Delhi is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga.
Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon starrer 'Fahrenheit 451,' will be directing the project, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Apart from PeeCee and Rajkummar, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by Mukul Deora.
The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.
