Priyanka Chopra is happy to see Mumbai's blue sky after leaving Delhi

'The White Tiger' being filmed in Delhi is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga.

Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon starrer 'Fahrenheit 451,' will be directing the project, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from PeeCee and Rajkummar, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by Mukul Deora.

The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.