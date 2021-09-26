Priyanka Chopra has a funny reaction to sister Parineeti's sexy swimsuit pic from Maldives vacay

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently enjoying a Maldives vacation with her parents and brother Shivang, has been sharing glimpses of her family time on social media. Recently, the 'Girl On The Train' actress shared a sexy selfie in a red-hot monokini and her cousin, superstar Priyanka Chopra had a hilarious reaction to the post.

In the picture, Parineeri is seen basking in the s, n wearing a swimsuit with cut-out details. Sharing it, she wrote: "Sunburnt."

Priyanka, who had sent her fans in a tizzy with her sexy bikini selfie last month, commented, "Aha! Inspired maybe ??!”

Parineeti replied to her cousin by writing, "not maybe, FOR SURE!"

For the unversed, the 'Quantico' actor had dropped a similar selfie which showed her in a sexy bikini as she soaked in the sun.

Meanwhile, here are Parineeti's latest posts from her vacation:

On the work front, Priyanka has an impressive lineup of projects in her kitty that includes the much-awaited film 'Matrix 4'. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Text For You' and recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

She is currently shooting in London for her upcoming series 'Citadel'.

Meanwhile, Parineeti will be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Recently, she was seen in three back-to-back releases -- 'Saina', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'The Girl on The Train'.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:19 PM IST